It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
The next iPhones, new software across all product line-ups as well as the Apple TV service are expected.
The next iPhones, new software across all product line-ups as well as the Apple TV service are expected.
It is official now. Apple has confirmed that this year’s iPhone event will be on September 10. On the agenda are the new iPhones and surely new software including iOS 13, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The keynote starts at 10am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater, an iconic part of the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
So, what really could we see at this Apple keynote? First of all, there will surely be the new iPhone line-up. There are the expected successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR line-up. There is also expectation that one of the new iPhones will support the Apple Pencil—but it is anyone’s guess if that will be the successor to the iPhone XS Max or an even bigger iPhone, something on the lines of an iPhone Pro. Then there would be the big software updates, including the roadmap for the final releases of iOS 13 for the iPhones and the iPod Touch, iPadOS for the iPad line-up, macOS for the Mac devices and the next watchOS for the Apple Watch series. What else in terms of hardware? We could possibly see a refresh of the Apple Watch, with the Series 5 incoming this time around. It is believed that the Apple Watch Series 5 could offer the options of titanium and ceramic casing. While one may expect a new iPad as well, it is important to remember that Apple did a second event in late-October last year which ushered in the arrival of the new iPad Pro line-up as well as the refreshed MacBook Air.
Services are extremely important for Apple. We will finally know the exact contours of the much-awaited Apple TV streaming service. This will be competing against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Video and the soon-to-be-launched Disney+ service.
Last but not least, does the colourful Apple logo accompanying the event invite really tell us anything? These usually hold a clue about what is on the agenda. From the looks of it, we could see more colourful iPhones this year, yet retaining the glass finish on the back. But if this is true, does the iPhone XR’s successor only get this colourful goodness, or do we see this becoming an option for the other iPhones as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Tuesday 27 August , 2019
HP Chromebook x360 Review: Windows 10 Better Watch Out
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More
- Pornhub is Fighting Plastic Pollution through 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' Campaign
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG
- Fan Pulls Kartik Aaryan’s Cheeks while Clicking Selfie, His Reaction is Winning the Internet