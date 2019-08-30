It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10

It is official now. Apple has confirmed that this year’s iPhone event will be on September 10. On the agenda are the new iPhones and surely new software including iOS 13, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The keynote starts at 10am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater, an iconic part of the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

So, what really could we see at this Apple keynote? First of all, there will surely be the new iPhone line-up. There are the expected successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR line-up. There is also expectation that one of the new iPhones will support the Apple Pencil—but it is anyone’s guess if that will be the successor to the iPhone XS Max or an even bigger iPhone, something on the lines of an iPhone Pro. Then there would be the big software updates, including the roadmap for the final releases of iOS 13 for the iPhones and the iPod Touch, iPadOS for the iPad line-up, macOS for the Mac devices and the next watchOS for the Apple Watch series. What else in terms of hardware? We could possibly see a refresh of the Apple Watch, with the Series 5 incoming this time around. It is believed that the Apple Watch Series 5 could offer the options of titanium and ceramic casing. While one may expect a new iPad as well, it is important to remember that Apple did a second event in late-October last year which ushered in the arrival of the new iPad Pro line-up as well as the refreshed MacBook Air.

Services are extremely important for Apple. We will finally know the exact contours of the much-awaited Apple TV streaming service. This will be competing against the likes of Netflix, Amazon Video and the soon-to-be-launched Disney+ service.

Last but not least, does the colourful Apple logo accompanying the event invite really tell us anything? These usually hold a clue about what is on the agenda. From the looks of it, we could see more colourful iPhones this year, yet retaining the glass finish on the back. But if this is true, does the iPhone XR’s successor only get this colourful goodness, or do we see this becoming an option for the other iPhones as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.