It is Sony vs Samsung if You Have Rs 18,000 to Spend on a TV, And we Have a Winner

Couch potatoes are having a really good time of it. The Amazon Freedom Sale which has started today and runs through till August 11 is hosting a lot of interesting deals on affordable televisions. And the big brands are taking part. If you have a budget of around Rs 18,000 for a 32-inch HD television for your home, you now have a choice between Samsung and Sony TVs. More specifically, the Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL which is priced at Rs 17,990 and the Sony Bravia KLV-32R202G which costs Rs 18,990 before discounts. Incidentally, both TVs are part of the 2019 line-ups for each brand, which ticks of the newness aspect.

The Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL has now gone on sale on Samsung’s own online store as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. This is available on a No Cost EMI of Rs 999 per month if you choose the 18-month payment period option with HDFC Bank. The Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL Smart TV is part of the company’s Series 4 TV line-up. The LED panel has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and has Samsung’s Hyper Real picture engine and PurColour technologies in play as well. There are 2 HDMI ports, one USB port, the display supports High Dynamic Range (HDR), supports Dolby Digital audio, works with the Samsung SmartThings app and has 10-watt speakers.

In fact, Samsung says this is a 7-in-1 TV, that can act as an extension for your computing device, can become a jukebox, can be used for mirroring the screen of your smartphone and more. The Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL 7-in-1 Smart TV preloads streaming apps including Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Sony Liv, Sun NXT and YouTube Kids.

Sony on its part is competing in this space with the Bravia KLV-32R202G. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 1,500 on this if you pay with an SBI credit card, or Rs 750 off if you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you have an old TV to exchange, you can get as much as Rs 2,280 for that too.

This LED panel has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and Sony has used the Clear Resolution Enhancer image processing technology. The audio output is 20-watt. There are 2 HDMI ports and one USB port. And if you really need it, FM Radio as well. While there are no doubting the credentials of the Sony Bravia televisions when it comes to pristine picture quality and viewing experience, there is also no running away from the fact that the Bravia KLV-32R202G doesn’t have any smart TV features so to speak of. And that in the year 2019, is a bit of a disappointment.

In this battle between the Samsung UA32N4305ARXXL and the Sony Bravia KLV-32R202G, there is one clear winner. And that is the former, since it offers a lot more bang for the buck.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.