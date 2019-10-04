It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
A hacker can take control of the phone’s data by running a malicious code on the device.
Image for Representation.
WhatsApp is in the news for all the wrong reasons, after a security researcher has found a bug that lets hackers take get access to your phone. Android phones, to be specific. The vulnerability is specific to how WhatsApp handles GIF image files, which WhatsApp users send with aplomb.
This vulnerability can be used by a hacker by simply pushing a GIF file with the malicious code to a victim’s Android phone, either via a message or email or even a third-part app. When the WhatsApp user downloads the GIF on their Android phone and then opens it again within the gallery on WhatsApp, the code also allows a ‘remote code execution’ attack runs on the phone allowing the hacker to gain access to the WhatsApp user’s Android phone. This has been discovered by a security researcher called Awakened, a self-described technologist and an information security enthusiast. “WhatsApp users, please do update to latest WhatsApp version (2.19.244 or above) to stay safe from this bug,” the post says.
WhatsApp told The Next Web in a statement that there were no reports of any attacks on users exploiting this vulnerability, and that “this issue affects the user on the sender side, meaning the issue could in theory occur when the user takes action to send a GIF. The issue would impact their own device.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Pulls Off Kathak On 'Ami Je Tomar' In a Sumo Suit, Watch Hilarious Video
- Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving Lamborghini Urus SUV Worth Rs 3 Crore: See Pics
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones