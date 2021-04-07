Italian Tech Brand 'Celly' Enters Indian Market With Beetel as Distributor

Celly, the Italian brand known for its accessories for smartphones, tablets and laptops, has now entered the Indian market in partnership with Beetel - one of India’s oldest tech companies. In a statement, the company stated that it would introduce “contemporary solutions" for modern India’s connectivity and IT needs. Celly sells products such as phone cases, TWS earbuds and headphones, and even a portable steriliser bag in the UK. The Italian company will initially launch over 20 products under different categories like audio, power, photography, and travel in India. The products will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner channels by the end of April.

Speaking over the development, Stefan Fink-Jensen, International Business Development executive at Celly, said that the company has been working with Beetel for over a year and its India-specific products are tailored for the customers in the country. “We have tailored all our products to meet the Indian market technical and design expectations, with unprecedented Italian craftsmanship and quality, along with two-year warranty for our high tech lineups," he added in the statement.

Business Head at Beetel Puneet Gupta lauded the partnership and noted that the duo wants to provide “quality products" to Indian customers “With decades of experience in Indian Market, our vast omnichannel reach, dense distribution network, partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms and leading LFRs, we would be able to provide a platform to make Celly Products accessible and available to all," the Beetel senior executive noted.

Currently, limited Celly products are listed on Amazon across different categories. The Celly BH Stereo wireless earphones are available at Rs 1,349, and the Celly BU Z1 TWS earbuds are listed at 1,990. Customers can also check out various charging cables ranging from Rs 599 and Rs 1,299. There’s a Celly Click Nano Tripod for camera and smartphones for Rs 1,499.

