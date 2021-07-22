Italy Land of Wonders Game Will Teach You About Italy's Heritage: How to Play

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has released its first-ever video game in an attempt to promote the country’s culture and heritage. Dubbed Italy: Land Of Wonders, the title is available to download on Apple App Store and Google Play and it aims to promote the cultural heritage and wonders of Italy to a worldwide audience. Developed by Forge Reply, the puzzle game is available in English and can be played by both adults and children keen to learn more about Italy. It is currently available to download in India, and interestingly, its Apple App Store listing says the game tracks no user data.

Italy: Land Of Wonders is playable without any registration, and the game revolves around Elio – a reference to Helios, the sun god of ancient Greek mythology – is looking for an assistant who can help him complete a bunch of tasks. Throughout the game, players will meet five Guardians who will essentially teach about nature, cuisine, art, performance, and design - Italy’s five major attractions. During our first impression, the game appeared to be catchy and informative, and players will be given tasks based on Italy’s geography. The first task, or rather a puzzle, is set in the Northern region, and after completing the task players will get a card with a description of a landmark.

Speaking more over the game, Director General for Cultural and Economic Promotion and Innovation at Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Lorenzo Angeloni, said that the mobile gaming market is one of the main channels for the diffusion of every type of content, including cultural and informative topics. “It’s our job to leverage any opportunity we see to promote our country and its culture to the world. This is why we have embraced the mobile platform and are communicating in a way which is innovative not only for our Ministry but also for Italy’s public administration in general,’ he said in a press note.

