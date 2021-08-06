CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» Tech» Italy Plans to Help News Publishers Get Paid by Google and Facebook for Content
1-MIN READ

Italy Plans to Help News Publishers Get Paid by Google and Facebook for Content

The European Union rules are aimed at pushing Google and other online platforms, such as Facebook.

The European Union rules are aimed at pushing Google and other online platforms, such as Facebook.

Under the proposed legislation, which is still to be finalised, Italy's communications watchdog would be given powers to set criteria determining how much large web-based firms should pay.

Italy is set to adopt rules aimed at helping publishers obtain “fair payment" from online giants that use their content, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed. The decree enacts European copyright legislation approved in 2019 to help publishing houses meet the competition from dominant internet players who erode their advertising revenue.

The European Union rules are aimed at pushing Google and other online platforms, such as Facebook, to sign licensing agreements with publishers and other content producers. Under the proposed legislation, which is still to be finalised, Italy’s communications watchdog would be given powers to set criteria determining how much large web-based firms should pay for using publishers’ content.

This would give publishers a basis to negotiate better contractual terms. In the absence of an agreement, either of the two sides will be able appeal to the regulator to establish how much the online platforms should pay, the draft showed. The decree also prevents online giants from blocking any content pending a negotiation with publishers. The legislation is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

It will need the backing of parliament before taking effect.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 11:48 IST