Itel A47 Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and More

Chinese smartphone brand Itel is known for making entry-level budget centric smartphones. Now, the company has launched its latest offering, the Itel A47 in India. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display and is priced at Rs 5,499. The Itel A47 comes with a dual camera setup and has been launched in two colour variants - Cosmic Purple and Ice Lake Blue. The company says that the smartphone targets millennials who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 6,000.

The Itel A47 is priced at Rs 5,499 for the sole variant and will be sold via Amazon in India starting February 5, 12PM (noon). Buyers on Amazon will also be able to avail EMI options while making their purchase. The smartphone comes with Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) out of the box and features a 5.5-inch HD+ display with 2.5D glass. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable to another 32GB via a microSD card slot.

The Itel A47 has a dual rear camera setup that features a 5-megapixel primary AI lens and a 5-megapixel secondary shooter. Up front, the Itel A47 comes with a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Apart from this, the Itel A47 is backed by a 3,020mAh battery and has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also comes with a face unlock feature.

Sensors on the Itel A47 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.