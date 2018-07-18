English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Itel A62 With Face Unlock, Dual Camera Setup Launched in India For Rs 7,499

Key features of the entry-level smartphone include dual rear camera setup, face unlock, Bokeh mode, multi-functional fingerprint sensor, and the Android 8.1.

Updated:July 18, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
China-based Transsion Holdings' Itel Mobile on Tuesday launched its first dual rear camera smartphone "A62" in India for Rs 7,499. The latest addition to the company's line-up of 4G smartphones comes with face unlock, fingerprint sensor, bike mode and dual rear camera set-up.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera with flash and 13.0MP+VGA dual rear-camera. "Camera on a phone has seen maximum innovations and improvements. With this insight, we have launched our first dual rear camera smartphone -- 'A62', with full screen and multiple value-added features," Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said in a statement.

The device has an 8.1-mm body with a full laminated body and thin bezels. Running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the smartphone powered by 1.3 GHz processor, a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Itel "A62" is powered by 3000mAh battery and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

