Itel A62 With Face Unlock, Dual Camera Setup Launched in India For Rs 7,499
Key features of the entry-level smartphone include dual rear camera setup, face unlock, Bokeh mode, multi-functional fingerprint sensor, and the Android 8.1.
Itel A62 With Face Unlock, Dual Camera Setup Launched in India For Rs 7,499
China-based Transsion Holdings' Itel Mobile on Tuesday launched its first dual rear camera smartphone "A62" in India for Rs 7,499. The latest addition to the company's line-up of 4G smartphones comes with face unlock, fingerprint sensor, bike mode and dual rear camera set-up.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5MP selfie camera with flash and 13.0MP+VGA dual rear-camera. "Camera on a phone has seen maximum innovations and improvements. With this insight, we have launched our first dual rear camera smartphone -- 'A62', with full screen and multiple value-added features," Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said in a statement.
The device has an 8.1-mm body with a full laminated body and thin bezels. Running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS, the smartphone powered by 1.3 GHz processor, a 5.65-inch HD+ IPS full view display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Itel "A62" is powered by 3000mAh battery and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.
