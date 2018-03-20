itel Mobile Launches S42, A44 And A44 Pro Budget Smartphones in India

itel, mobile brands in India has changed gears and introduced its latest range of budget smartphones that will address the needs of the entry segment smartphone users. The new range of smartphones includes S42 and A44 will be available across key markets from March 20, 2018, at price point of Rs 8,499 and Rs 5,799 respectively, and A44 Pro will hit the market around mid-April. The trio comes with 18:9 full-screen display and fingerprint sensor. S42, the selfie phone features 13MP front and rear camera, runs on the latest Android Oreo operating system, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.S42 comes equipped with 5.65-inch display and 18:9 HD+ resolution ultra-thin bezel design. The smartphone offers dual flash 13 MP PDAF rear & 13 MP front camera, supported by f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and clubbed with 120-degree wide selfie angle and the bokeh beauty mode. itel’s flagship smartphone, S42 is powered by Qualcomm Sn the dragon 425 with quad-core 1.4Ghz processor and latest Android Oreo operating system. The device houses a 3GB RAM and internal memory of 16GB which is expandable up to 128 GB.The S42 is packed with dedicated dual-SIM capabilities and connectivity options like- 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 3000mAh Li-Polymer battery allows the device to run for up to 16 days on standby the company said in a statement.itel A44 and A44 Pro feature a 5.45-inch full-screen display with 18:9 ultra-thin bezels. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphones are powered by MT6737M 64 bit quad-core processor. The phones come equipped with multi-functional fingerprint sensor technology that allows users to do much more than just unlocking. Both A44 & A44 Pro also come equipped with a smart key to enable Bike mode function.