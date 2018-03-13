itel Mobile to Launch New Budget Smartphone Lineup

China-based Transsion Holdings itel Mobile is set to launch a series of budget full-screen smartphones and a flagship device with 5.5-inch display in India on March 20. The flagship device would come with 180-degree wide-angle viewing camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday. The flagship smartphone is expected to run Android 8 Oreo Operating System (OS) and pack a 3,000mAh battery.itel Mobile's new portfolio could have five smartphones with ultra-thin bezels and price between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 and sport fingerprint sensors. The large display smartphones will sport a slim profile with an edge-to-edge display. Launched by its parent company Transsion Holdings, itel forayed into the Indian market in April 2016.When it comes to India's overall mobile handset leaderboard in January 2018, Intel was third with eight percent market share, research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said.