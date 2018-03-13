English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

itel Mobile to Launch New Budget Smartphone Lineup

itel Mobile's new portfolio could have five smartphones with ultra-thin bezels and price between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 and sport fingerprint sensors.

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
itel Mobile to Launch New Budget Smartphone Lineup
itel Mobile to Launch New Budget Smartphone Lineup (Representative Image. Image: Reuters)
China-based Transsion Holdings itel Mobile is set to launch a series of budget full-screen smartphones and a flagship device with 5.5-inch display in India on March 20. The flagship device would come with 180-degree wide-angle viewing camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday. The flagship smartphone is expected to run Android 8 Oreo Operating System (OS) and pack a 3,000mAh battery.

Also Read: WhatsApp Adds Feature to Check 'Delete For Everyone' Misuse

itel Mobile's new portfolio could have five smartphones with ultra-thin bezels and price between Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 and sport fingerprint sensors. The large display smartphones will sport a slim profile with an edge-to-edge display. Launched by its parent company Transsion Holdings, itel forayed into the Indian market in April 2016.

Also Read: Google May Rebrand Android Wear to Wear OS

When it comes to India's overall mobile handset leaderboard in January 2018, Intel was third with eight percent market share, research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES