1-min read

itel to Launch Dual Rear Camera Smartphone For Rs 7,500

The smartphone will sport a slim profile with full screen and ultra-thin bezels, hinting at an 18:9 aspect ratio.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
itel to Launch Dual Rear Camera Smartphone For Rs 7,500
itel to Launch Dual Rear Camera Smartphone For Rs 7,500 (photo for representation, Image: itel mobile)
China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile is all set to launch its first smartphone with dual rear camera in India on July 17. The smartphone will sport a slim profile with full screen and ultra-thin bezels, hinting at an 18:9 aspect ratio, industry sources told IANS on Wednesday. The device is expected to be priced at Rs 7,500 approximately.

The smartphone may come out with a clearer dual camera that supports various features such as "Portrait" mode, "Lowlight" mode, "Pano" mode along with 5-level "Face Beauty" mode on the selfie shooter.

Refreshing its budget line-up, the company launched two smartphones: "S42" at Rs 8,499 and "A44" for Rs 5,799, in March this year. With nine per cent market share, the company also registered a 217 per cent growth in India in 2016-2017.

