Vivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India for Rs 18990
Priced at Rs 18,990, V9 Youth will be available in black and gold colours across all offline stores from April 20.
ivo V9 Youth With 6.3-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India for Rs 18990 (image: Vivo)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled its latest smartphone Vivo V9 Youth – a customized variant of the recently launched Vivo V9 flagship smartphone today. Vivo V9 Youth has a FullView display with a notch, is driven by the Snapdragon 450 SoC and includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device comes with a metal unibody design and will be available in Black and Gold colour options. Priced at Rs 18,990, V9 Youth will be available in black and gold colours across all offline stores from April 20 and will also be available online on the Vivo E-store, flipkart.com, amazon.in and paytmmall.com from April 24.
Similar to the V9, the V9 Youth features a Full View display with pretty thin side bezels and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved Display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Processor with 4GB of RAM. It runs on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the highly customized Funtouch OS laid on top. On the rear, we can also spot the fingerprint sensor.
In terms of optics, the device houses a 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone has been provided with a 16MP shooter. The smartphone also comes with Bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers features. Connectivity features of the phone 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS + GLONASS. It packs 3260mAh battery and measures 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89 mm and weighs 150 grams.
To recall, Vivo has recently launched Vivo V9 smartphone, the first Android clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990. The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature. As for its specifications, the Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery.
