iVooMi FitMe Health Band With Heart Rate Monitor, IP67 Water Resistance Launched

With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes.

Updated:May 3, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
iVoomi Smart Fitness Band. (Image: Flipkart)
Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Thursday launched its first health band, "FitMe", in India. Priced at Rs 1,999, the device houses a 90mAh battery and comes with a scratch-proof display, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, running mode, vibration reminder, pedometer, GPS and other features, iVOOMi said in a statement.

"The 'FitMe' health band is sleek, smart, dust-proof and water resistant and features a display of 128x32 pixels resolution that makes it crystal clear from all viewing angles," said iVOOMi India CEO Ashwin Bhandari.

With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for "Smart Me OS 2.0" and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates as per the company.

"FitMe" is chargeable without a USB cable; the display can be directly connected to any USB port to charge the device. Available on Flipkart, the health band comes with a six-month warranty offered by the company.

