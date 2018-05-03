English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iVooMi FitMe Health Band With Heart Rate Monitor, IP67 Water Resistance Launched
With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes.
iVoomi Smart Fitness Band. (Image: Flipkart)
Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Thursday launched its first health band, "FitMe", in India. Priced at Rs 1,999, the device houses a 90mAh battery and comes with a scratch-proof display, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, running mode, vibration reminder, pedometer, GPS and other features, iVOOMi said in a statement.
"The 'FitMe' health band is sleek, smart, dust-proof and water resistant and features a display of 128x32 pixels resolution that makes it crystal clear from all viewing angles," said iVOOMi India CEO Ashwin Bhandari.
With "IP67," the watch remains water-resistant for 30 minutes, has auto-sync for "Smart Me OS 2.0" and is capable of OTA (Over the Air Software) updates as per the company.
"FitMe" is chargeable without a USB cable; the display can be directly connected to any USB port to charge the device. Available on Flipkart, the health band comes with a six-month warranty offered by the company.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
