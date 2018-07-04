iVoomi i2 Lite With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched For Rs 6,499

Hong Kong-based iVoomi has launched its new device iVoomi i2 in India. iVoomi has priced the device at Rs 6,499 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The device comes with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 723. The device is the new version of iVoomi i2, which was launched back in May 2018. The device comes in Mercury Black, Saturn Gold, Mars Red, and Neptune Blue colour options.In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor along with 2GB of RAM. It is backed by a 16GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.In terms of optics, the device features a 13-megapixel with Sony sensor with a five-piece Largan lens and 2-megapixel rear camera. Both are powered by a soft flash. It has an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options in the iVoomi i2 Lite include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and a micro USB port.