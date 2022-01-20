Jabra Elite 4 Active Review: Complete, Feature-Packed Earbuds, But We've Heard Better

Jabra, the Danish audio brand is one of the leading manufacturers in the TWS earbuds segment in India. Jabra has, over the last few years, given us some of the best true wireless earphones like the Jabra Elite series that competes with the likes of Apple AirPods in the Indian market. Jabra recently launched a new set of TWS earphones, the Jabra Elite 4 Active that come as yet another premium offering from the company with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), IP-rated water resistance, and more.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are priced at Rs 9,999 in India and come as a workout-focused pair of true wireless earbuds. These come with a water resistant design and features like ANC and a HearThrough mode. The Jabra Elite 4 Active was first unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 that took place in Las Vegas earlier this month and was soon launched in India. Now, Jabra has been one of my favourite brands when it comes to TWS earphones as it has consistently made some of the most interesting earphones over the past few years, and I have been using the Elite 4 Active since the past couple of weeks as my primary set of earphones. In this review, I will tell you what I like about them, what I don’t, and if you should spend Rs 9,999 on these earphones. Let’s take a look.

DESIGN

Design wise, the Jabra Elite 4 Active looks very similar to other earphones from Jabra like the Elite 7 Pro or the more affordable Jabra Elite 3. While it is a safe design approach from Jabra, this design language is starting to feel monotonous and it might just be the time when the company rethinks its design language. That being said, it is a good design that fits in ears of almost all shapes and sizes. The earphones come with a mesh grille that covers the mic on each earbud. These help in activating HearThrough mode and filtering out ambient noise when you are on a call using the mic. The finish on the earbuds is matte and rubberised, which is good and makes them feel more sturdy. The case has a familiar design with the type-C port on the back and a magnetic lid. Last I reviewed the Jabra Elite 3, which also has an almost identical case, but this one is slightly bigger in size.

In terms of fit, the Jabra Elite 4 Active fit pretty well but doesn’t stay in place as well as some other offerings from the brand like the Jabra Elite 3 which are till date, the most snug earphones I have found for my ear. I tried all the eartips that we get with the Jabra Elite 4 Active and none of them were as snug and as fit to my ear as the more affordable Jabra Elite 3. This, however, is subjective as every ear is shaped differently. The buttons on the Jabra Elite 4 Active are also hard to locate and press, and it takes a while for the user to get used to the placement and feedback on these buttons. All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 Active has a good design that is subtle and is easy to identify as a Jabra design. It looks good, but the buttons bring a convenience issue.

FEATURES AND PERFORMANCE

In terms of performance, the Jabra Elite 4 Active sounds pretty good. These aren’t the best-sounding Jabra TWS earphones that I have tested, but are very close to that. There are 12mm drivers, which deliver clear and punchy sound. The highs and lows are absolutely clear and the audio is not bass-heavy, which is what I personally prefer. Watching movies and other videos with these on is a nice experience, as well as listening to music. The details are super clear and the Qualcomm AptX HD codec makes the finer details more prominent.

The Active Noise Cancellation feature also works quite well. While it does a good job in keeping you unaware of your surroundings, it does not cancel out each and every background noise. It is not the best ANC implementation we have seen, but it works pretty well to isolate all the noise around you. However, if you try, you can hear things - suppressed, but audible to some extent. The Jabra Sound+ app allows you to set the level of noise isolation, and you can change your preference whenever you wish to. The HearThrough mode, on the other hand, works brilliantly. Turning on HearThrough instantly makes you aware of your surroundings and the audio comes through quite clearly. The microphone catches the audio in HearThrough mode, and it feels almost like people are talking into your earphone when it’s on. Pretty sweet and much more effective than the HearThrough I have used on previous Jabra TWS earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active uses four built-in microphones, which are protected by a special mesh covering that helps in isolating noise. The microphones during my usage gave no troubles during audio and video calls alike and the sound went through perfectly clear at all times. The earphones, as claimed by the company, do make you sound absolutely clear on the other side, regardless of how busy an environment you are in. It is also pretty good for recording videos, if your smartphone camera supports external Bluetooth mics.

In terms of battery, again these sets of TWS earbuds are impressive. I used these with ANC on at all times, and not once did the Jabra Elite 4 Active run out of battery before 7 hours, with the charging case providing three extra full battery cycles. The company claims that the Jabra Elite 4 Active offers up to 28 hours of combined battery life, I feel that these can squeeze in a few more hours easily with Active Noise Cancellation on. Pretty good.

VERDICT

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is a very good set of TWS earbuds. It is not the best-sounding earphones from Jabra, yet it is somehow the most complete package. Now, not the best, does, in no way, mean that the sound quality is bad, it is still pretty clear and detailed. It just won’t suit most users who prefer a more punchy, bass-heavy sound. Still, however, it packs premium features like active noise cancellation, water and sweat resistance, and are priced quite competitively. They do miss out on wireless charging, but given the brilliant battery backup, it’s not a feature you think about at all while using these. So coming to the main question - should you spend Rs 9,999 on the Jabra Elite 4 Active? Absolutely!

