Jabra Elite 75t Review: These Wireless Earbuds Are Absolutely Brilliant And Worth Every Penny

It is not even up for debate. Any wireless earbuds launched at the price at which the Jabra Elite 75t land, which is Rs 15,999, will be compared with the Apple AirPods. Not the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods second generation. I quite have an idea of what to expect with the Jabra Elite 75t, having experienced the brilliance of its predecessor last year. The Elite 65t delivered excellent sound, great battery life, noise isolation that worked and the IP55 water resistance rating as well. A lot of expectations from the Elite 75t. No pressure, then!

The Jabra Elite 75t is going to be one of the toughest follow-up jobs ever. And it is off to a great start by being smaller and lighter than its already fairly compact predecessor. It isn’t about shaving off a few millimeters and then you having to squint to see a difference. It’s a very visible change. Each of the earbuds are 25% smaller than before. These now weigh 5.5 grams each and are incredibly comfortable as they sit in the ear. Perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Buds are still smaller, but I really have nothing to complain about the Elite 75t. Yet, the weight reduction doesn’t take away one critical element, which is the ruggedness. The Jabra Elite 75t are IP55 rated, which makes these earbuds dust resistant and also can hold their own against a sustained water jet spray. Great then, if you also intend to use them outdoors for running or even in the gym for workout sessions.

For me, the shrinking of the footprint of the case is perhaps the highlight. The previous one wasn’t a hardship at all, but it is even smaller now. That means it’ll stay in your trouser pocket with a less significant bulge to go with it. Yet, it doesn’t compromise the battery life. In fact, the Jabra Elite 75t retains fantastic battery stats. In my tests that were usually at volume around 50%, the Elite 75t lasted more just under 8 hours on a single charge—which is fantastic. In fact, Jabra claims battery life of 7.5 hours for the Elite 75t wireless earbuds, and to eke out even more battery runtime in real world usage is great. Top up using the charging case, and it works out to a brilliant 28 hours in total before you need to reach for the charger. It is more than what the AirPods offer, and more than what the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds offer. The latter cost significantly more. It simply adds to the brilliance that is the Jabra Elite 75t.

The Jabra Elite 75t's companion app for iOS and Android is by far the best we have seen in the wireless earbuds ecosystem (Image: Vishal Mathur / News18)

Do we also have the right to feel relieved that the charging case gets juiced up with a USB-C port? Of course, we do!

The rest of the spec sheet of the Jabra Elite 75t buds tick off the requirements of one-touch access to a virtual assistant (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple Siri, your call). The Jabra Sound+ app for Android and the Apple iPhones is a companion app that really adds to the entire experience. You can tweak sound modes, enable or disable Hear Through, choose from music presets including Bass Boost, Smooth, Energize, Speech and Treble Boost. You can also alter the sound equalizer for when you are on a call, check for firmware updates and set the voice assistant. Most earbuds don’t always get a companion app as capable as this, which does leave a bit of a gap in the experience. Sony is another brand which does well with the companion app for its audio products, but most others still have a long distance to travel to catch up.

You have probably already done this with Bluetooth headphones over the years, but in a rarity for earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t can be paired simultaneously with two devices. You can have this paired with a phone perhaps, to handle voice calls, and with your PC to listen to music—this is a priceless versatility.

After spending years reviewing audio products across brand, I’d like to believe that I’ve got a fairly good idea about the expected sound signature. For instance, pick up a Bose headphone, and you’ll be welcomed by a warm yet crisp sound. Switch to a Sony, and the sound is a bit more of the “V” in an equalizer with powerful bass and equally focused vocals. With Jabra, it isn’t as simple. And I mean that in the nicest possible way. It is something I had quite appreciated with the Elite 65t, and that continues with the Elite 75t. The sound you get is vibrant with a slight leaning towards bass. In a way, these earbuds sound happy. If your playlists are filled to the brim with peppy music, this is the sort of sound signature that you will love. If your music library is more about bass heavy music, then slightly tweak the EQ in the Sound+ app and you are good to go there too. For voice, such as podcasts, leave it at the out-of-the-box setting and clarity is fantastic. But what I really love about the Elite 75t’s sound is the sheer vibrance in the sound, and the ability to reproduce the finer details which a lot of other buds miss out on—either because they just can’t, or these get drowned out because the ambient noise isolation isn’t as good.

The consistency of connectivity is good, and I did not notice any dropouts at all—either with any individual bud behaving eccentrically or the pair dropping connectivity. And to be able to reproduce that across the board—iOS, Android, iPadOS and macOS just lends credence to the fact that Jabra has thought this through.

It is not hard to say this, but mind you that in terms of sound, the Jabra Elite 75t does punch higher than what its price tag would suggest—and that means its closer to the AirPods Pro than the second-generation AirPods. That’s brilliant, whichever way you look at it. What Jabra probably needs to add to the successor is noise cancellation and a wireless charging case, and you’ll have the checklist completely ticked off.