Jabra Elite 85h Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched, Will Compete With Sony and Bose
Jabra has launched its most premium audio product in the consumer range. The new Elite 85h is an over-the-ear headphone that is aimed at taking on Sony’s 1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Announced at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) this year, the new Jabra Elite 85h comes with some serious features and will be available in India for Rs 28,990 starting May 25 via Amazon Croma and other partner stores.
The biggest feature on the headphones is that you get 36-hours of claimed battery life which extends to 41-hours when you turn off the noise cancellation feature. The company says that these headphones have a large battery which lets you enjoy music non-stop for long hours and it has a standby time of 1 year. Of course you get Active Noise Cancellation along with Jabra’s HearThrough technology, which the company has tuned with audio analysis company audEERING. The partnership has led to a feature on the headphones which can adapt your sound depending on the environment you are in. Alternatively, you can also fine tune it using the bundled Jabra Sound+ app.
The drivers measure at 40mm and fit comfortably over your ears. The headphones also feature 8 microphones, 6 of which are dedicated for making calls, 4 for Active Noise Cancellation and 2 hybrid mics for both calls and ANC. It can withstand dust and water as it comes with IP52 rating and on top you that you get 2 years of warranty.
Since the Elite 85h is a premium audio product, the company has incorporated support for all three voice assistants as well including Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. There is a dedicated button on the right earcup to trigger your choice of assistant depending on the device you are connected to. The headphone is offered in four colours including Black, Titanium Black, Gold and Navy. There is also a unique feature where it powers off when you twist the ear cups into a flat position and when you twist them back it powers on. It comes with with a USB Type-C port for charging while the volume controls and play-pause buttons are hidden under the fabric finish on the right ear cup.
We are yet to fully test these new premium headphones, but in our initial testing, we found them pretty impressive, but are they as good as the offerings from Sony or Bose? Wait for our review to find out.
