Jabra Elite 85t Launched in India With Adjustable ANC, Semi-Open Design & More

Danish audio equipment brand Jabra has launched its latest Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds in India. The latest version of Jabra's truly wireless earphones comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a semi open design and many other features. The Jabra Elite 85t comes with a familiar design and has been priced at Rs 18,999. Jabra Elite 85t will be sold via Amazon and has already been made live on the e-commerce platform.

The Jabra Elite 85t has been launched in just a single Titanium Black colour but the company has said that more colour variants will be coming in January 2021. The company has said that the Elite 85t will offer a level of noise-cancellation that goes a step further than Jabra's standard ANC offerings. The Active Noise Cancellation on the Jabra Elite 85t can be adjusted according to the need of the user. There are dual chipsets in the earbuds that enable the Active Noise Cancellation and help in sound processing as well.

The Jabra Elite 85t have 12mm speakers and a semi-open design for relieving pressure on the ears. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape in order to provide a better seal on the ear. The company claims that the Elite 85t offer 5.5 hours of continuous listening with ANC on without the charging case. With the charging case, the Jabra Elite 85t are claimed to offer 25 hours of combined listening time with ANC on. If ANC is turned off, the combined battery life is extended to 31 hours.