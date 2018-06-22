Jabra Elite Headphone Series Launched in India

Expanding its audio line-up, Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Thursday launched two devices in India. Priced at Rs 16,999, the Jabra "Elite 65e" is essentially a neckband wireless earbuds. The device is engineered for "best-in-class" wireless calls and music and provides two levels of noise cancellation including the company's own "Active Noise Cancellation" (ANC) solution, the company said in a statement.The design of the earbuds and Jabra "EarGels" ensure an optimal fit and the design of the oval earbuds are developed to ensure a better fit in the ear canal. The company unveiled "Elite Active 65t" which is built for a consistently stable wireless connection and has up to 15 hours of battery life (with cradle). "Priced at Rs 14,999, the device is aimed at those who want the features of the Elite 65t, but the priority is being able to use the earbuds in an active environment," the company added.The earbuds are fully enhanced for sports use with a more secure fit, through special coating, integrated accelerometer for tracking features in the Jabra app and IP56 sweat, water and dust certification.