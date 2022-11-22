Jabra Evolve2 Buds Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More

Jabra has launched the Jabra Evolve2 Buds in India. The brand-new earbuds use cutting-edge noise cancellation technology to decrease distracting background noise and enable clearer calls, helping professionals working on the move increase their focus and collaborate better.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds Specifications and Features

The Evolve2 Buds are certified for all leading video meet platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The buds feature Adjustable Noise Cancellation (ANC) to filter any unwanted sounds that might creep in a hybrid work environment.

To provide the best fit and a secure listening experience, Jabra Evolve2 Buds also have the MyFit ear sealing test, SafeTone, and PeakStop.

With a wireless range of up to 20 meters (65 feet), Jabra’s most recent earbuds provide 5 hours of conversation time and a total of 33 hours of battery life, including the charging case.

Another feature called Advanced Multipoint Connection allows users to simultaneously connect the earbuds to two devices at a time.

Jabra Evolve2 Buds Price and Availability in India

Jabra has launched the Evolve2 earbuds for a price of Rs 39,122, with availability starting from the end of November at all authorized Jabra retailers.

“Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," said Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra.

