Jabra Move Style Edition Review: Value For Money Cans Offering Crisp Audio Experience

Jabra has been offering solid audio products under the professional and consumer categories. It also offers a variety of fairly affordable earphones and headphones for everyday usage, one of which is the Move headphones, a lightweight pair of on-ear headphones with Bluetooth connectivity. The company also offers a Style Edition which is similar to the Move but offers improved battery life and a new range of colors.

The on-ear headphones comes with a metal frame which there is nice padding on the headband and ear cups.The Style Edition is available in three colour options — titanium black, gold beige, and navy blue. The headphones definitely feel premium and the navy blue version that we reviewed had a denim-like finish, which makes it look unique. The power switch with an LED indicator and micro-USB port for charging are on the right ear cup while the left has a 3.5mm jack for wired connectivity and volume and music controls. It does take a day or two to get used to the controls but they are easy to use once you get the hang of it.

Now the headphones are fairly compact and offer a snug fit. This is great for when you are using them on the go, but prolonged usage can stress the ears, even though they are not very heavy in terms of weight. The ear cups just about cover your ears, unless you are someone with tiny ones. I personally couldn’t wear these for long periods although they did feel comfy to me.

The sound quality on the Move Style Edition is pretty impressive, especially if you are someone who is looking for a more clean sound signature. Bass isn’t overpowering rather is well channelled and there is clarity and sharpness especially with vocals. I found the headphones to perform really good with acoustic songs. The Woven Web by Animals as Leaders sounds impeccable, especially Tosin Abasi’s crazy 8-string finger work. Even Dua Lipa’s vocals on New Rules sound crisp and full. If you are going to use them to watch videos and movies on your laptop or smartphone, then these won’t disappoint. Jabra’s expertise in the enterprise business is evident when using these headphones to make calls, and yes there is an inbuilt microphone.

Now to be clear the Move Style Edition do a pretty sweet job with almost any genre or type of music, but consumers expecting some thump might not entirely like these. I also somehow felt the overall volume to be a bit low, probably because of the ear cups being a bit small which makes it tricky to get the right fit.

The company says that the headphones offer a battery life of 14 hours, which is a couple of hours more than the Move, and we managed to get pretty much the same as what the company claimed. This makes them perfect for all-day use before juicing them up again. And since there is an option to use them with the bundled cable, you can do so without exhausting the battery. Overall the sound quality over wired connectivity didn't feel any different.

Probably the only flaw pulling these headphones down is the limited support for Bluetooth codecs. There are headphones cheaper that offer better high-quality codecs. Also since the padded ear cups don’t isolate sound very well, you will end up cranking up the volume often. This can be an issue if you are using them in public places and offices as there is a certain amount of sound leakage.

If you can overlook the above two issues, these headphones tick all the boxes for a solid pair of everyday headphones. They’re lightweight, offer clear sound, and are not overly expensive at Rs 6,999. Personally we believe the headphones serve much better when you are using them for voice calls, while watching movies or TV shows or just scrolling through some YouTube videos. These are very good for listening to music, but there are a lot of options out there from Senheisser, Audio Technica and the likes, which are very comfortable too.