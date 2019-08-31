Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jack Dorsey Hacked: Twitter Claims Platform is Safe as Chuckling Squad Claims Blame

While spam posts from Twitter founder-CEO Jack Dorsey's account have been removed, the move marks a rather alarming moment in the cybersecurity saga unfolding across the internet right now.

Shouvik Das | News18.com@distantvicinity

Updated:August 31, 2019, 4:33 AM IST
Jack Dorsey Hacked: Twitter Claims Platform is Safe as Chuckling Squad Claims Blame
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was reportedly hacked in the early hours of Saturday, August 31. The situation is believed to be in control right now, with Twitter Support's official account stating, "The account is now secure, and there is no evidence that Twitter's systems have been compromised." However, before any such damage control could be done, a group that addresses itself as the 'Chuckling Squad' claimed responsibility for the attack, and posted a host of tweets from the @Jack account, using the n-word and content that was anti-Semitic in nature, with insensitive references towards the Holocaust hurled from the chief executive's account.

To make matters worse, tweets from Dorsey's account further stated that the Twitter headquarters had a secret bomb planted in its premises, sparking off alarms regarding the safety of the premises. The barrage of tweets continued for a period of about 15 minutes, during which even a Discord account was set up to make fun of the attack. The channel was subsequently taken down, and the range of offensive tweets from Dorsey's account has been removed. According to Twitter's official posts, an official investigation has now been launched into the ordeal.

It is not yet clear as to the objective of the attack. However, the move certainly sends out a sign of intent towards what the hacker collective wanted to prove. While Twitter still claims that all systems are normal right now, potential vulnerabilities in the login process of Twitter and other third party services may have been exploited in the hack. More details are awaited right now, in terms of what caused the hack, and if this represents a greater threat to the user data kept in Twitter's database.

