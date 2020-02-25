Janet Jackson's Ex-Husband Sues Facebook Over Fake Cryptocurrency Ads

American pop singer-actor Janet Jackson's ex-husband has sued Facebook over fake cryptocurrency ads that used his name to mislead people into buying crypto ads on the platform. Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana sued Facebook in Dublin, Facebook's European headquarters, claiming "defamation, malicious falsehood and false advertising" by an unnamed cryptocurrency firm which used his image to promote itself in the Middle East without his permission, cointelegraph.com reported.

Estimated to be at least worth 1 billion euro, Al Mana recently clarified he has no social media accounts and that any profiles linked to him "should not be quoted or used as a source of accurate information". Al Mana was married to Jackson between 2012 and 2017. He owns exclusive regional rights to brands such as Harvey Nichols, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Hermes, as well as the McDonald's franchise for Qatar. Facebook was yet to reach to the report.

Cointelegraph earlier reported that a potentially nefarious Bitcoin investment platform was using false testimony from the actress Kate Winslet, as well Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Not just Facebook, Musk slammed Twitter and Google earlier this month for the rise in trolling networks and crypto scams via fake bots on both the platforms.

"The crypto scam level on Twitter is reaching new levels. This is not cool," Musk tweeted. He also criticised Google for allowing scammers to flourish. "Trolls/bots just need to be deemphasized relative to probable real people who aren't being paid to push an agenda or scam. Google still shows bs/scam pages, they're just several clicks away," Musk stressed. The hackers have used Musk's name and likeness to ask for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, by promoting an ad on Twitter in 2018.