Japan Display to Supply OLED Screens For Apple Watch: Report
Japan Display's mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business has been slumping due to Apple Inc's recent shift away from LCD, and disappointing sales of the iPhone XR, the only LCD model in Apple's 2018 line-up.
Japan Display Inc will begin to supply organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the Apple Watch later this year, two sources said, a breakthrough for the cash-strapped company whose late shift to OLED has cost it orders from Apple.
The supply deal would mark Japan Display's foray into the OLED display market, the two sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.
The OLED display market is dominated by Samsung Electronics unit Samsung Display and LG Display. The newer, OLED technology are generally thinner and allow more flexibility than LCD screens.
