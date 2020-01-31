Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Japanese Billionaire Cancels Girlfriend Contest for Moon Trip on SpaceX Starship

In 2018, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said that one SpaceX Starship seat would be reserved for the winner of a televised contest called "Full Moon Lovers".

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Japanese Billionaire Cancels Girlfriend Contest for Moon Trip on SpaceX Starship
January 12, Yusaku Maezawa tweeted that one of the seats on the spacecraft would be reserved for his girlfriend, who would be the winner of a televised contest and a documentary with AbemaTV called "Full Moon Lovers". (Image: Twitter/ Yusaku Maezawa (MZ))

The dream of thousands of Japanese women, who wanted to become the first female to go to the moon by winning the "girlfriend contest", appears to have been shattered for now. In 2018, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa had announced that he would take six to eight artists with himself around the moon on SpaceX's Starship spacecraft as part of the dearMoon mission. In an attempt to make the mission slightly interesting, Maezawa, on January 12, tweeted that one of the seats on the spacecraft would be reserved for his girlfriend, who would be the winner of a televised contest and a documentary with AbemaTV called "Full Moon Lovers".

The contest invited applications, specifically, from women aged 20 and older who have a "bright personality and [are] always positive." Thousands of women applied to become the girlfriend of the 44-year-old billionaire, who is a father of two. However, taking to Twitter, Maezawa, on January 30, announced the cancellation of the contest. He cited personal reasons behind calling off the contest. Further explaining the reasons behind his decision via tweets, Maezawa said that despite his determination towards the show, he had mixed feelings about his participation.

The contest, when announced on January 12, faced flak on social media, with people saying they viewed "girlfriend contest" as nonsensical to the strides woman have taken in the field of space exploration. Maezawa appreciated women for their participation, adding that he understood he had disappointed the applicants and all the staff from AbemaTV who were involved in the production. He also apologised to everyone for his unfavourable actions.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram