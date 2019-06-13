Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JBL Launches New LIVE-Series Headphones in India Starting a Rs 2,499

The new series comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa, an aluminum finish and light form factor.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
JBL Launches New LIVE-Series Headphones in India Starting a Rs 2,499
The new series comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa, an aluminum finish and light form factor.
Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN's International Industries, owned by South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics on Wednesday launched its 'LIVE Series' of headphones.

The series comprises JBL LIVE 650BTNC for Rs 12,599, JBL LIVE 500BT for Rs 9,999, JBL LIVE 400BT for Rs 7,899, JBL LIVE 200BT for Rs 5,299 and JBL LIVE 100 Rs 2,499.

The newly launched series has improved Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, the devices sport aluminum finish and light form factor.

"Smart headphones are the future of audio and we will continue to lead this category with the new Live series. It will strongly reinforce HARMAN's leadership in consumer audio technology in India and globally," HARMAN India Country Manager Pradeep Chaudhry told reporters.

Users can activate the 'My JBL Headphones' app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store; then tapping on the left earcup delivers a seamless listening experience, thus, letting them search for the newest songs from their favourite artists.

The new JBL LIVE Series is currently available at all major retailers and on JBL.com.

