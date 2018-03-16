JBL Soundgear 'Wearable Speaker' Launched at Rs 14,999

JBL Soundgear. (Image: Samsung)

HARMAN International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., today announced the launch of the JBL Soundgear in India. JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck that works as a hands-free and ear-free speaker. JBL Soundgear is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available at HARMAN’s e-commerce website, on online and retail channels and at Samsung brand stores across in India.“JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone.” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.JBL Soundgear is wireless and can be connected via Bluetooth to smartphones and tablets. Users can also connect the JBL Soungear with mobile virtual reality headsets, such as the Samsung Gear VR. Samsung claims that the wearable speaker lasts up to 6-hours of playtime before having to recharge.The device is also built with a dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity. The echo cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls. The rubber anti-slip treatment ensures the device stays put when moving around, and soft-touch fabrics have been used on the speakers for comfort.