English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JBL Soundgear 'Wearable Speaker' Launched at Rs 14,999
HARMAN International has come up with a uniquely designed speaker and has named it JBL Soundgear.
JBL Soundgear has been launched in India for Rs 14,999. (Image: Samsung)
HARMAN International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., today announced the launch of the JBL Soundgear in India. JBL Soundgear is a wearable device around the neck that works as a hands-free and ear-free speaker. JBL Soundgear is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available at HARMAN’s e-commerce website, on online and retail channels and at Samsung brand stores across in India.
“JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone.” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.
JBL Soundgear. (Image: Samsung)
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Goes on Sale Today: Cashback, Exchange And Other Offers From Airtel, Jio
JBL Soundgear is wireless and can be connected via Bluetooth to smartphones and tablets. Users can also connect the JBL Soungear with mobile virtual reality headsets, such as the Samsung Gear VR. Samsung claims that the wearable speaker lasts up to 6-hours of playtime before having to recharge.
The device is also built with a dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity. The echo cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls. The rubber anti-slip treatment ensures the device stays put when moving around, and soft-touch fabrics have been used on the speakers for comfort.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
“JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone.” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.
JBL Soundgear. (Image: Samsung)
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Goes on Sale Today: Cashback, Exchange And Other Offers From Airtel, Jio
JBL Soundgear is wireless and can be connected via Bluetooth to smartphones and tablets. Users can also connect the JBL Soungear with mobile virtual reality headsets, such as the Samsung Gear VR. Samsung claims that the wearable speaker lasts up to 6-hours of playtime before having to recharge.
The device is also built with a dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity. The echo cancelling mic also allows users to take phone calls. The rubber anti-slip treatment ensures the device stays put when moving around, and soft-touch fabrics have been used on the speakers for comfort.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Walmart Sued For Cheating Numbers in a Bid to Outrun Amazon
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video