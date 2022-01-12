JBL Tour One Headphones Launched in India: Price, Features And More

Audio equipment maker JBL has unveiled its latest Noise Canceling headphones, the JBL Tour Series which is targeted at business professionals looking for headphones with smart features and a sleek design. The JBL Tour One is the headphone from the Tour series that has been launched in India. The headphone has won a CES and a Red Dot award and comes with True Adaptive Noise cancellation technology that adapts to the level of environmental noise to adjust noise cancellation. Let us take a look at what the latest headphones from JBL have to offer:

JBL Tour One Specifications and Features

The headphones come with 40mm drivers for sound quality and have a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40,000Hz. The headphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and use four microphones to facilitate calling. The headphones come with up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC off, and up to 25 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. The headphones also come with features like auto power off and support for virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The headphones also come with features like Ambient Aware and TalkThru that let air pass through the headphones so users can talk to people around them and be aware of their surroundings.

The headphones also come with USB type-C charging and have a smart switch feature that is optimised for listening to music versus a movie. The headphones can also be configured via the JBL Headphones App.

JBL Tour One Price

The JBL Tour One is a premium headset, hence it comes at a premium. It has been launched at a price of Rs 25,999 and is available for purchase on JBL’s official website (in.jbl.com). The headphones have been launched in a single black colour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.