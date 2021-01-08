JBL Unveils Tour TWS Earbuds and Wireless Headphones; Refreshes Live-Series With New Audio Products

JBL has announced the launch of a new line of audio products under the latest Tour series. The new portfolio includes the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and JBL Tour Pro Plus TWS earbuds that feature adaptive noise cancellation and proprietary Pro Sound and TalkThru technology. Both the devices also come with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. Additionally, the US-based audio company has also expanded its Live-series with Live Pro Plus TWS earbuds and two wireless headphones.

Starting with the JBL Tour One, the over the ear headphones come with the 'SilentNow' feature to activate noise cancellation mode with a dedicated button. The device also features 40mm audio drivers, Adaptive Ambient Aware mode, and four-mic technology for superior call quality. Users can customise the EQ sound and other touch controls with the JBL Headphones app for Android and iOS. The company claims that the JBL Tour One can deliver 50 hours of total music playback and 25 hours with noise-cancelling mode enabled. The device supports speed charge via USB-C port and can provide two hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The price of the JBL Tour One headphones is set at EUR 299 (Rs 26,900).

The JBL Tour Pro Plus TWS earbuds, on the other hand, look quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds and are touted to deliver up to 30 hours of music playback (with the case). The device comes with three-mic beamforming array technology and Dual Connect and Sync & Fast Pair to ensure good audio quality and connectivity, respectively. There's also an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance alongside support for customised tap panel control. The TWS earbuds settings are customisable via the JBL Headphones app. The JBL Tour Pro Plus come with a price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs 17,900). Both new JBL Tour devices are aimed at professionals and can be purchased in May 2021.

The refreshed JBL Live lineup includes the Live Pro Plus in-ear TWS earbuds that feature a design similar to the original Apple AirPods. The earbuds come adaptive noise cancellation and smart ambient features so that you can block out external noises. They also offer up to seven hours of playback and six hours of battery life if using the noise-cancelling feature. Other features of the JBL Live Pro Plus include an IPX4 water-resistant rating, fast pair, speed charge via USB Type-C port, inbuilt Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and Qi compatibility. The JBL Live Pro Plus TWS earbuds will be available through JBL e-store in April for EUR 179 (approx Rs 16,000) in black, white, pink, and beige.

There's also the JBL Live 660NC and JBL Live 460NC headphones that look quite similar to each other. The Live 660NC over-ear headphones come with adaptive noise cancelling with smart ambient, inbuilt Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, multi-point connection, and up to 50 hours of music playback. On the other hand, the JBL LIVE 460NC on-ear headphones come with similar features but with a lesser premium build.

In terms of pricing, the JBL Live 660NC carry a price tag of EUR 179 for the black, white, and blue colour options, while the JBL Live 460NC's price is set at EUR 299 (approx Rs 11,600) for same colour options plus an additional Rose colour finish. Both will be available to purchase in March this year.