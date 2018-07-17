English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
Jeff Bezos net worth has soared by $52 billion this year, which is more than the entire fortune of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion (Photo Jeff Bezos, Image: Reuters)
Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon has become the richest person in modern history with his net worth crossing the $150 billion mark. According to a Bloomberg report, Bezos’ net worth went past the $150 billion mark after Amazon's stock price surged ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sale — a 36-hour shopping bonanza organized by the company.
In the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos displaces Bill Gates to second place with $55 billion more in his kitty. Gates has $95.3 billion pushing him a notch below Bezos in the rankings. Gates would have had a net worth of more than US$150 billion if he’d held onto assets that he’s given away, largely to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Jeff Bezos net worth has soared by $52 billion this year, which is more than the entire fortune of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Chairman Jack Ma, Asia’s wealthiest person.
Shares of the company, which had climbed to a record $1,841.95 earlier on Monday, pared gains on the news, closing up 0.5% at $1,822.49. Bezos’s stay above $150 billion may be short-lived.
Federal Reserve report found the top 1 percent of U.S. families controlled 38.6 percent of wealth in the U.S. in 2016, compared with 22.8 percent held by the bottom 90 percent.
In the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos displaces Bill Gates to second place with $55 billion more in his kitty. Gates has $95.3 billion pushing him a notch below Bezos in the rankings. Gates would have had a net worth of more than US$150 billion if he'd held onto assets that he's given away, largely to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Jeff Bezos net worth has soared by $52 billion this year, which is more than the entire fortune of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Chairman Jack Ma, Asia's wealthiest person.
Shares of the company, which had climbed to a record $1,841.95 earlier on Monday, pared gains on the news, closing up 0.5% at $1,822.49. Bezos's stay above $150 billion may be short-lived.
Federal Reserve report found the top 1 percent of U.S. families controlled 38.6 percent of wealth in the U.S. in 2016, compared with 22.8 percent held by the bottom 90 percent.
