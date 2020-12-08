Jio 5G to Launch in India by Late 2021: Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2020

Jio 5G will launch in India in the second half of 2021, said Reliance Industrial chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, at his keynote during the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2020. During the keynote, Ambani introduced to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "four ideas" that can help in India's digital transformation, and at the centre of this was the advent of 5G services in the country. Touching upon this, Ambani stated that Jio 5G will be launched for all by the end of 2021, and will be a pioneering presence in India's nascent 5G network and infrastructure sector. Jio 5G was formally announced earlier this year at the 2020 Reliance Industrial annual general meeting, signalling Ambani's intent towards making a lasting contribution towards India's digital transformation.

During the keynote, Ambani also highlighted the need for the Indian government to urgently adopt key policy steps, which can help spread latest generation connectivity to over 300 million underprivileged individuals across India. He further stated that similar policy intervention from the government will be key to fast and robust deployment of next generation 5G connectivity in India. The other two ideas that Ambani touched upon was the impact of Jio Platforms as a major technological startup that is helping multiple key sectors such as healthcare, education and agriculture, and stated his belief that India is well poised to turn into a semiconductor manufacturing hub. This, in turn, can turn India into a complete manufacturing hub, and therefore attract more investment from technology giants across the world.

"India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. In order to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere. I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of aatmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani added during his keynote.

At the start of his speech, Ambani underlined India's progress as a digital economy, and underlined how India's robust 4G network infrastructure ably supported all Indians through times of the Covid-19 pandemic. This, he stated, proved that India is truly at the cusp of a digital revolution, and is set to lead the world by evolving itself into a digital first society.

