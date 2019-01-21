English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Added Most Subscribers in Nov 2018, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday evening showed that the subscriber base of Reliance Jio by November 30 was around 27.16 crore.
Jio Added Most Subscribers in Nov 2018, Followed by BSNL: TRAI (photo for representation, image: CNN-News18)
Loading...
Reliance Jio led the subscription race in November 2018 adding around 88.01 lakh subscribers across the country, the highest among all the telecom service providers. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday evening showed that the subscriber base of Reliance Jio by November 30 was around 27.16 crore.
The total number of mobile phone subscribers in the country by the end of November was 117.18 crore, with a net addition of 17.39 lakh customers during the month, as per the data. "Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,170.02 million at the end of October 2018 to 1,171.76 million at the end of November 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.15 percent," TRAI said in its statement.
"As on November 30, 2018, the private access service providers held 89.99 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 percent." The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) added around 3.78 lakh subscribers in November, taking its total tally to 11.38 crore, it said.
Airtel was the other gainer during the month under review with an addition of around 1.02 lakh new customers, taking its total tally to 34.18 crore. The largest service provider in terms of subscribers and revenue, Vodafone Idea, however, lost around 65.26 lakh subscribers and its subscription base as of November-end was around 42.11 crore.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The total number of mobile phone subscribers in the country by the end of November was 117.18 crore, with a net addition of 17.39 lakh customers during the month, as per the data. "Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,170.02 million at the end of October 2018 to 1,171.76 million at the end of November 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.15 percent," TRAI said in its statement.
"As on November 30, 2018, the private access service providers held 89.99 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 percent." The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) added around 3.78 lakh subscribers in November, taking its total tally to 11.38 crore, it said.
Airtel was the other gainer during the month under review with an addition of around 1.02 lakh new customers, taking its total tally to 34.18 crore. The largest service provider in terms of subscribers and revenue, Vodafone Idea, however, lost around 65.26 lakh subscribers and its subscription base as of November-end was around 42.11 crore.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Top 5 Alternatives To The Apple MacBook Air 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena
- Meet Lakshmi, the Tamil Nadu Elephant Who is a Mouth Organ Specialist
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Old MS Dhoni is Back With a Vengeance: Border
- Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results