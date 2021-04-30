Jio Adds 3.1 Crore Subscribers, 13.3GB Data Used by Each User Per Month in Q4FY21

Reliance Jio, India’s biggest mobile telecom operator, has closed FY 2020-21 on a high, with the first three months of 2021 helping Jio add 3.12 crore gross subscribers in the period. The quarter has helped Jio close FY21 by adding 9.93 crore total users to its network through the year, in the 12 months that were significantly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with this, one of the biggest additions to Jio’s repertoire during this quarter was the acquisition of 5G spectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz and 2300MHz bands, and also struck a trading agreement with Bharti Airtel for spectrum in select circles – bringing consumer 5G services in India closer to reality.

Speaking at the earnings announcement, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries said, “Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society. Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country. Jio’s on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio’s focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners.”

Through the final quarter of FY21 for Reliance Jio, consumers used 13.3GB of data per user per month, while voice calls accounted for 823 minutes per user per month, through the entire quarter. Jio also managed to reduce the number of users leaving the network down to a churn rate of 1.26 percent – thanks to strong sales initiatives by India’s leading operator and a gradually decreasing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Alongside this, Jio also undertook several consumer focused services, including the launch of the 2021 JioPhone to cater to the first time internet users of India.

Reliance Jio is now in the final stages of its 5G consumer trials in India, standing on the verge of bringing affordable, super fast connectivity to widespread users across the country. Jio has also introduced several services to enable remote work and constant connectivity among users through times of remote correspondence, as well as the launch of highly intuitive services such as JioMart – a platform that promises to revolutionise digitisation of local kirana stores and ease access of groceries not just in metro cities, but across all of India.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

