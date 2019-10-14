Jio AI Video Call Assistant Launched, Aimed to Enhance Customer Support

Reliance Jio has announced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Video Call Assistant (Bot) at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019. The new service aims to transform customer support and customer communication systems. According to the company, the assistant can be accessed via a 4G phone call, and customers don't need to install any app. The customer engagement video assistant solution has been developed by Jio in partnership with US-based company Radisys, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary that provides open telecom solutions to service providers worldwide.

The company says that with this new launch it will addressing the current customer pain points like endless call-hold music or seemingly never-ending IVR wait times. The AI-based Jio Video Call Assistant will potentially help businesses and other users as it will offer a 'speedy and effortless resolution' of repetitive queries from their customers, thereby improving their frontend communication as well as offer an efficient and effortless high-quality customer engagement experience.

The Jio video bot will be able to listen to customers’ questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way. In addition, the platform will also have an auto-learning feature that will help to improve the answering accuracy. The platform will also include the Jio Bot Maker, which aims to democratise AI by enabling small businesses to create their own AI-based Bot with no-coding and with minimal effort.

“Jio is committed to bring innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India. Radisys is helping us make AI accessible for everyone, so that businesses – small or large can reap the benefits of new and emerging technologies. Radisys’ innovation continues to help accelerate Jio’s global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption.” said Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

