Jio and Snapchat Launch 10-second Creative Challenge And Jio’s Got Talent Lens for Snap

To take part in the challenge, users should record a video, which should be a maximum 10-second one, showcasing their talent using Jio’s Got Talent lens on Snapchat.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Jio and Snap Inc. are launching a first of its kind creative challenge called Jio’s Got Talent for Snapchatters to showcase their talent and connect with friends and family. Jio says this will becreative, fun and expressive. Jio and Snapchat have created a Snapchat lens that allows users to select different AR props like a mic, hat, headphone and light-rings. To take part in the challenge, users should record a video, which should be a maximum 10-second one, showcasing their talent using Jio’s Got Talent lens on Snapchat.

Jio and Snap say that the participants must include their Snapchat or Snapcode username in the video caption and upload it to ‘Our Story’ on Snapchat, so that it can be seen by the public. The challenge is now live and runs until February 4. One winner will win a trip to Thailand for two while other prizes include recharges from Jio.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is a part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

