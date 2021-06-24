Jio Announcements at 44th RIL AGM 2021 Live Updates: 5G, Affordability in Spotlight

Reliance Jio is expected to get a number of key announcements at the 44th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited. At RIL AGM 2021, Jio announcements are expected to give India much awaited details around the advent of Jio 5G, while market excitement has remained in anticipation of more affordable hardware that promises to bring consumer technologies to everyone. Over the past few years, Reliance Jio has scaled meteoric growth, and evolved from being only a telecom operator to being an overall leader of technology in India.

At the centre of its growth has been the welcoming of global technology giants such as Facebook and Google as investors and strategic partners. With Facebook, Jio has in its list of partners one of the most impactful companies in the world, which encapsulates Jio’s key ideology of offering connectivity for all. With Google too, Jio has a partner that offers the most used mobile operating system in the world – Android, and handles the world’s biggest and open information portal – Google Search. All of these are expected to culminate in key announcements today, as Jio continues to evolve as a major technology player not just in India, but across the world.

Reliance Jio has contributed heavily to India’s digital transformation, and will continue to do so by bringing 5G services for everyone. Hardware launches will also be attuned to a 5G and connectivity forward ideology, and more details are set to come our way through the RIL AGM 2021. The 44th RIL AGM is also set to give us a vision of how one of India’s biggest and most impactful companies plans to go forward in terms of leading the country in world class innovation.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

