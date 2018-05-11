Jio Announces Apple Watch Series 3 LTE Support With JioConnectEverywhere, Availability on Its Stores

Jio today announced it has begun selling Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), which adds built-in cellular to Apple’s latest smart watch. To help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, Jio is also announcing a JioEverywhereConnect service for all its prepaid and postpaid customers at no additional cost.The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is available on Jio at www.jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio stores. Jio’s JioEverywhereConnect service will allow Jio users to use the same Jio number on both their iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), to make and receive calls, use data and applications on the data-strong Jio network, even when they have left their iPhone behind.Through the built-in cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch Series 3, users can stay connected even without carrying their phones with them. Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to make calls, receive texts and much more, without their iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is water resistance up to 50 meters and comes with a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip. Additionally, when customers purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with Jio, they will have access to priority delivery and installation of the product at home by digital specialists from Jio.To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watchOS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.