Jio Announces First Day First Show Service: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio has announced a brand new concept, which is going to give cinema halls a run for their money. Called ‘Jio First Day First Show’, the service aims at offering Jio Fiber users the ability to watch new movies on the day of their release at the comfort of their homes. This means that if you have opted for the service offered on Jio Fiber, which is the company’s broadband service, you will be able to watch a new movie, the day it is released in theatres.

This kind of service does not exist in the country, and while the company has not revealed the pricing, it said that the service will launch in the middle of 2020. Announced at the Reliance India Limited Annual General Meeting, the Jio First Day First Show service will only be available for users that have opted for the Jio Fiber broadband service. Notably, while the broadband service has been rolling out, the official plans and pricing will be announced on September 5.

Jio Fiber will bundle landline connection, subscriptions to video streaming platforms, a cable TV service and also special tariffs and priority service for Jio mobile subscriptions. If you pay for a Jio Fiber annual subscription plan, there is a free HD/4K TV and a 4K set-top box (STB) being bundled as well. Pricing is said to start Rs 700 per month going all the way to Rs 10,000, making it a value for money proposition especially since most existing broadband, cable and DTH subscriptions and streaming app subscriptions would probably be costing a lot more.

