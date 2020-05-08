Jio Announces Rs 2,399 New Annual Plan With 25% More Data Than Competition

Reliance Jio has announced a new, 'work from home' annual plan that offers 2GB of data per day, as well as unlimited voice calls and SMS messages for 365 days, at Rs 2,399. At the present price, Reliance Jio's new plan offers users a comprehensive calling and data plan at just Rs 200 per month. Additionally, given the higher demand of data for users working from home due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, Reliance Jio has removed any daily data cap for users. To cater to high data volume users, Jio has also introduced three new data top-up plans that can be used at any point of time through the one year.

Priced at Rs 2,399, the new plan by Reliance Jio also offers significant more value than competitors in the Indian telecom space. Similarly priced plans by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea presently offer 1.5GB of data per day. As a result, while Jio's plan offers 730GB of data through its validity period, other operators offer 547.5GB of data through the same period. This translates to 25 percent more data by Jio, than competitors. For users with slightly lesser data requirement, Reliance Jio has also introduced an annual plan with 1.5GB data allowance per day (also without data cap). This plan is priced at Rs 2,121, and will remain valid for 336 days.

If users require more data at any point of time, Jio has introduced three new data add-on plans. These offer 30GB data at Rs 151, 40GB at Rs 201 and 50GB at Rs 251, and can be purchased and applied as a top-up on these two new annual 'work from home' plans, at any given point in time. The three 'work from home' top-ups will exist alongside the five existing data top-up plans by Reliance Jio, which offer 0.8GB data at Rs 11, 1GB data at Rs 21, 2GB data at Rs 31, 6GB data at Rs 51 and 12GB data at Rs 101, respectively.

With this wide variety of plans at hand, Reliance Jio users have at hand a robust selection of prepaid tariffs, which can be purchased and matched to gain the best value proposition that would suit a vast range of users.

