Jio Announces 'Zero-Touch' Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Benefits at Rs 199 Per Month
Jio has announced a new 'Zero-Touch' postpaid plan to offer unlimited benefits at Rs 199 per month.
Jio is offering unlimited plans to International users. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) has announced its new postpaid offering today in India. The all-new JioPostpaid will be available for subscription starting May 15, 2018. With JioPostpaid, Jio claims to have strengthened the service offerings suited to the requirements of postpaid subscribers by introducing a ‘Zero-Touch’ postpaid. The Zero-Touch postpaid essentially implies that all postpaid services such as Voice, Internet, SMS, International calling will be pre-activated. In addition to the postpaid plans, Jio has also announced International Calling and International Roaming tariffs for all its customers.
In addition to the Zero-Touch feature, JioPostpaid also boasts of an unlimited plan, auto-pay support (that claims a zero-click payment monthly) as well as an e-bill facility. As per Jio, JioPostpaid users will be able to avail an unlimited postpaid plan at a cost of Rs 199 per month which will include 25GB data, unlimited voice calling and SMS, Jio apps subscription and International calling at a charge of 50p per minute and an international roaming charge of Rs 2 per min for voice, Rs 2/MB for data and Rs2/SMS. JioPostpaid users can also avail unlimited services on International roaming starting at Rs 575 per day which will include unlimited voice calling, SMS as well as data benefits.
International Roaming – Unlimited Packs for all Jio Customers (price inclusive of taxes)
Jio claims that International calling on the JioPostpaid plan comes pre-activated, without any security deposit or any service charges. The plan will also allow travellers to activate International roaming services with just one click. Jio is also offering a home delivery along with SIM activation to the interested users. The International calling and International roaming tariffs are available for Prepaid Subscribers as well.
Here are the tariffs for International calling on the JioPostpaid plan
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
