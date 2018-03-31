English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Beats Rivals in 4G Download Speed in January: Trai Report
According to a Trai report. Jio's 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Bharti Airtel's average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in the reported month,
Jio Beats Rivals in 4G Download Speed in January: Trai Report (File photo)
Reliance Jio has topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators with an average peak download speed of 21.3 megabits per second (mbps) on its network in January, according to a Trai report. Jio's 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Bharti Airtel's average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in the reported month, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.
Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered download speeds of 7.2 mbps and 6.8 mbps respectively. Aditya Birla group firm Idea, however, topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed. The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse Internet, access emails and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other file through email or social media applications.
Idea registered average peak upload speed of 6.9 mbps in January. It was followed by Vodafone which registered peak upload speed of 5.5 mbps. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's upload speed was 4.5 mbps and 3.9 mbps respectively. The average speed has been computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its 'MySpeed' application on a real-time basis.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
Watch: Android Oreo (Go Edition) First Look at MWC 2018 | Nokia 1 & Lava Z50
