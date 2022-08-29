Jio-Bp Partners With Hero Electric To Drive Two Wheeler EV Adoption In India

In a development that is expected to boost electric vehicle (EV) adoption and mobility in India, Reliance’s Jio-bp has partnered with Hero Electric to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers. Under the new partnership, the customers of Hero Electric are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.

In addition to creating solutions for seamless customer journey on Hero Electric and Jio-bp apps, both companies will create a differentiated customer experience that has been achieved with their global learnings in electrification.

Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

This comes on the sidelines of the Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022, where the company announced its plans for 5G. Reliance Industries Chairman Mr Mukesh Ambani, during the company 45th Annual General Meeting, said that Jio will start rolling out its 5G services in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by this Diwali and by December 2023, all corners of the country will have access to 5G services. With 5G, Reliance also announced its new JioAirFiber fixed 5G broadband service, JioCloud PC, and more.

