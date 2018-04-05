English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Jio Cricket Festival Announced: Cricket Season Pack, Play Along Prizes, Comedy Shows And More

Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every live match throughout the duration of 51 days.

News18 Tech

Updated:April 5, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jio Cricket Festival Announced: Cricket Season Pack, Play Along Prizes, Comedy Shows And More
Jio Cricket Festival Announced: Here's Everything You Should Know (File photo)
Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ game for its users. As per Jio, the live mobile game will allow participants to plan and win prizes worth crores. Alongside, Jio will also be running ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE’– a show with a mix of Cricket and Comedy. Here is everything that Jio is offering during this cricket season in India.

Also Read: 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test

Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE: Never ‘Run-Out’ of Laughter

The show premieres exclusively on MyJio app, available free on-Jioh Jio and non-Jio subscribers, on April 7, 2018, at 7:30 PM, with original LIVE episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by comedian, Sunil Grover and sports anchor, Samir Kochhar, every episode will feature cricketers and celebrity guests in fun conversations, gags and more. Sunil and Samir will be joined by a host of popular comedians and anchors including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra, Shibani Dandekar and Archana Vijay along with cricket legends Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE promises MyJio app users an unseen off-the-field experience, a dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts and celebrity guests.

Also Read: Xiaomi to Host Supplier Investment Summit in India


Jio Cricket Play-Along: Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

The game – Jio Cricket Play Along will be accessible to all smartphone users in India and can be played in 11 Indian languages. Spanning 7 weeks and 60 matches, Jio will provide real-time interaction during the match time. Jio aims to turn the spectators into participants, through an engaging experience for cricket fans in India.

Jio Cricket Season Pack

Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days (Available at Rs 251, offering 102 GB Data). This is the first of its kind cricket pack launched by a network that is made for video streaming and can enable people to watch cricket anytime, anywhere.

Users can watch Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE in two simple steps:

1. Download MyJio App
2. Press Play

(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You