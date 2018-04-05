Jio Cricket Festival Announced: Cricket Season Pack, Play Along Prizes, Comedy Shows And More

Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ game for its users. As per Jio, the live mobile game will allow participants to plan and win prizes worth crores. Alongside, Jio will also be running ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE’– a show with a mix of Cricket and Comedy. Here is everything that Jio is offering during this cricket season in India.The show premieres exclusively on MyJio app, available free on-Jioh Jio and non-Jio subscribers, on April 7, 2018, at 7:30 PM, with original LIVE episodes, releasing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by comedian, Sunil Grover and sports anchor, Samir Kochhar, every episode will feature cricketers and celebrity guests in fun conversations, gags and more. Sunil and Samir will be joined by a host of popular comedians and anchors including Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Suresh Menon, Paresh Ganatra, Shibani Dandekar and Archana Vijay along with cricket legends Kapil Dev and Virendra Sehwag. Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE promises MyJio app users an unseen off-the-field experience, a dose of laughter, exclusive comments by Cricket experts and celebrity guests.The game – Jio Cricket Play Along will be accessible to all smartphone users in India and can be played in 11 Indian languages. Spanning 7 weeks and 60 matches, Jio will provide real-time interaction during the match time. Jio aims to turn the spectators into participants, through an engaging experience for cricket fans in India.Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream almost every LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days (Available at Rs 251, offering 102 GB Data). This is the first of its kind cricket pack launched by a network that is made for video streaming and can enable people to watch cricket anytime, anywhere.Users can watch Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE in two simple steps:1. Download MyJio App2. Press Play(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)