Jio Cricket Play Along Wins The ‘Best Use of Mobile Marketing’ Award at Global Mobile Awards 2019

Jio Cricket Play Along initiative has won the “Best Use of Mobile Marketing” award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2019 at MWC19 Barcelona. The other nominees for this award included Buyapowa and SMARTY for SMARTY, Dialog Axiata for Dialog Mega Run Mobile Marketing Platform, China Mobile Yunnan & Huawei for Yunnan Touring by One Mobile Phone, and Voyager Innovations for Freenet’s Freeniversaya.Jio Cricket Play Along is an experiential marketing campaign that let users experience cricket on TV and Mobile simultaneously in a real-time and interactive manner.The GLOMO Awards recognize and celebrate the best of the best, highlighting the technologies, products, companies and individuals that are pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and innovation to create a better future.Speaking about the award to Jio Cricket Play Along, the judges said, “This checked all the boxes to qualify for extreme success through a mobile marketing and advertising initiative. When you add up all the intelligent planning and execution, it is no wonder that millions played and 19 advertisers enjoyed the benefits of this progressive and fun platform.”Users could engage with Jio Cricket Play-Along on their mobile screens while the match was broadcasted live on television. The concept was based the fundamental principle of interactivity to ensure that viewers could not only watch their favourite cricket contest but could also be a part of the same by predicting the outcome of the live match in real-time. The game was available to both Jio and Non-Jio subscribers. Users needed to download MyJio application and they were ready to play the game.Players could test their knowledge of cricket while predicting real-time outcomes and accumulate points for every correct prediction. Highest scorers for every match as well as the overall top scorers were rewarded.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)