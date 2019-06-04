Jio Cricket Season Data Pack Offers 102GB Data, Free Live Cricket on Hotstar, JioTV

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan, dubbed Jio Cricket Season Data Pack, for Rs 251. According to the recharge pack, users will get 102GB data that will be valid for 51 days. This, Jio says, should be enough to stream all matches of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live. The key feature of the recharge plan is that it will allow anyone to stream all the cricket matches live, despite not having a Hotstar membership.

To stream the matches, users can choose to do so via both Hotstar and JioTV. Jio users that have recharged through this plan will be able to play the cricket live streams without needing to subscribe to it. Alternatively, they can simply download the JioTV app, which will live stream all the matches through Hotstar. Users of the plan will also get access to Jio Cricket Play Along, an online fantasy cricket game hosted by Reliance Jio, which allows users to make predictions through the game, and win rewards and points accordingly if they get the predictions correct.

The Jio Cricket Season Data Pack is priced at Rs 251, and brings the rest of the usual benefits such as unlimited calling and SMS messages, to all Reliance Jio users. Jio states that in total, an average user can save up to Rs 365 by subscribing to this plan, which will take care of any subscription costs that may have otherwise been incurred additionally.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio