Jio Digital Udaan Literacy Programme Launched in Partnership with Facebook
Reliance Jio has launched a new digital literacy programme, aimed at first time internet users who are using the connected internet ecosystem and apps for the very first time. The programme, which will primarily focus on people using JioPhone and make use of Facebook and its ecosystem to demonstrate the advantages of connectivity and information availability.
The Jio Digital Udaan programme is being launched across 200 locations in 13 states, with over 7,000 locations in India earmarked for future release. As part of the initiative, Facebook will handle the content end and its relevance to the target audience, and also provide training programmes with videos and information brochures to those who will handle the literacy initiative on behalf of Reliance Jio.
Akash Ambani, director of Reliance Jio, stated in a press release, "Digital Udaan initiative is one such example, which will help eradicate barriers of information asymmetry and provide accessibility in real time. It is a program for inclusive information, education and entertainment, where no Indian will be left out of this digital drive."
The move will aim to make individuals aware of search functionalities that will help people be aware of government schemes, and learn how to access government and other financial services online. The initiative will see Jio executives engage with users across the first 200 locations on every Saturday, in order to provide a hands-on training experience.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.
