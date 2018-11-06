English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer: JioPhone 2 Paytm Offer, Free JioFi, 100 Percent Cashback And More
Reliance Jio is offering big discounts and offers on recharges and dongles among others. Under “Diwali Dhamaka” offer, Reliance Jio is offering cashback up to Rs 300 on recharges through mobile wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik.
Reliance JioPhone 2 festive season sale commences on November 5 at 12 noon. JioPhone 2 is a successor to the JioPhone,and it was announced earlier this year at the Reliance Industries’ 41st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. Although a feature phone, the JioPhone 2 supports several apps such as YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. For the first time ever, the successor of JioPhone will be available via open sale in India, customers can purchase the Jio Phone 2 between November 5 and November 12 in an open sale on Jio's official website, Jio.com. Jio, in partnership with Paytm, is giving Rs 200 flat cashback on JioPhone 2, bringing down its cost to Rs 2,799. Reliance JioPhone 2 was launched in August this year.
Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid plan for its subscribers, offering a validity of 1 year. This tariff plan is priced at Rs. 1,699 and offers 547GB of 4G data to its users along with unlimited calling minutes. One of the key highlights of this plan is that if offers 100 percent cashback to the customers. This new prepaid plan joins Jio’s other two yearly prepaid plans of Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, but this comes with a daily data limit, unlike the other two. Like other Jio’s tariff plans, the telco is providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day with this new plan.
Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.
Additionally, those who purchase a laptop at Reliance digital stores can get Jio Fi along with data benefits worth Rs. 3000. This includes free voice, unlimited data (386GB) and Jio Prime complimentary subscription. Customers who purchase an LG Smart TV will receive a JioFi along with data benefits worth Rs. 2000. This includes free voice, unlimited data benefits and a complimentary subscription to JioPrime.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
