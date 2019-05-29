Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity

The battles in the telecom space are not restricted to just offering the best prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. With 4G data consumption increasing significantly, as users look to get connectivity on devices such as laptops and tablets while on the move, hotspot devices are becoming more popular. Airtel is now offering a new prepaid plan for the 4G Hotspot users, which offers 1.5GB data per day with a validity off 84 days. That totals up to a total of 126GB of 4G data that you can use with this prepaid plan.This comes barely a month after Airtel announced new rental plan for its Airtel Hotspot customers, where one had to pay Rs. 399 every month. However, that plan has been replaced now.The postpaid plan, priced at Rs 499, is valid for a month and comes with 75GB data. Unlike the prepaid plan, here, there is no daily limit, and one can download all 75GB in one go. Once exhausted, one can continue with unlimited downloads, at reduced speeds of 80kbps.While both plans can be availed through the website, one has to pay Rs 1,500 for the 4G Hotspot device separately. The earlier Rs 399 plan offered 50GB data, and after exhausting the data, speed would throttle down to 80kbps. As for the two new plans introduced, the prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 1.5GB daily, which roughly means that users, within the validity period, can download up to 126GB data. However, on exhaustion of the daily limit, users can continue surfing at reduced speeds of 80kbps.The 4G hotspot device comes with a 1,500mAh battery which can offer up to 6 hours of battery life and can connect up to 10 devices at the same time.The Airtel 4G hotspot is competing in the space where Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are also offering hotspot devices for customers.