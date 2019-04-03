English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Announces Free 4G Hotspot Device With Rs 399 And Rs 599 Plans, Offers Refund to Existing Customers
Airtel's 4G hotspot is priced at Rs 999 but customers who take six-month advance rental plans can get the device for free.
Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Device Is Now Free, Airtel Digital TV Starts Refunding Money (File photo)
Airtel has taken the competition a step further by offering its 4G hotspot device for free. Airtel is now offering only two options - Rs 399 and Rs 599. Earlier, it offered a total of ten different plans for its hotspot device in the market. The new Rs 399 plan offers 50GB of high-speed data per month, post which the user gets unlimited data at a reduced speed of 80kbps. On the other hand, the Rs 599 plan includes 100GB of high-speed data.
Airtel's 4G hotspot is priced at Rs 999 but customers who take six-month advance rental plans can get the device for free. Subscribers who get the Rs 399 tariff for six months will get the 4G hotspot device for free. Subscribers just have to pay Rs 2,400 for six months of Rs 399 plan. Similarly, the Rs 599 plan will be available at Rs 3,600 for six-month along with the device
Airtel Digital TV, which is their DTH arm, has stated that they will refund money for all their users, who had opted for long term plans before the implementation of the new cable TV rules. The refund will be for those users, who had opted for long term plans under old cable TV rules, and now want to change over to the new plans and packs under the new Cable TV regime.
