Jio Effect: Airtel Brings a New Prepaid Recharge of Rs 119 Bundling 2GB Data And Unlimited Voice

Airtel has now introduced Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan, which offers the same benefits as what the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan used to offer earlier. This new Rs 119 prepaid plan is a segmented offer and the benefits vary with every user. For instance, the company will offer the best benefit to those who use their Airtel SIM as a secondary connection or a temporary one.Airtel is offering 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. While for some users, the Rs 119 plan is offering 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, and 300 SMSes for 14 days. Airtel's Rs. 99 prepaid recharge used to earlier offer the same benefits as the current Rs. 119 prepaid recharge. However, customers who recharge for Rs. 99 will now receive 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS with a validity period of 10 days.Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid plan was introduced to take on Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge. And the same continues with the Rs 119 plan, but the price has now been increased by Rs 20, which gives a clear advantage to Jio.