English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Brings a New Prepaid Recharge of Rs 119 Bundling 2GB Data And Unlimited Voice
This new Rs 119 prepaid plan is a segmented offer and the benefits vary with every user.
Jio Effect: Airtel Brings a New Prepaid Recharge of Rs 119 Bundling 2GB Data And Unlimited Voice
Loading...
Airtel has now introduced Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan, which offers the same benefits as what the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan used to offer earlier. This new Rs 119 prepaid plan is a segmented offer and the benefits vary with every user. For instance, the company will offer the best benefit to those who use their Airtel SIM as a secondary connection or a temporary one.
Airtel is offering 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. While for some users, the Rs 119 plan is offering 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, and 300 SMSes for 14 days. Airtel's Rs. 99 prepaid recharge used to earlier offer the same benefits as the current Rs. 119 prepaid recharge. However, customers who recharge for Rs. 99 will now receive 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS with a validity period of 10 days.
Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid plan was introduced to take on Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge. And the same continues with the Rs 119 plan, but the price has now been increased by Rs 20, which gives a clear advantage to Jio.
Airtel is offering 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. While for some users, the Rs 119 plan is offering 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, and 300 SMSes for 14 days. Airtel's Rs. 99 prepaid recharge used to earlier offer the same benefits as the current Rs. 119 prepaid recharge. However, customers who recharge for Rs. 99 will now receive 1GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS with a validity period of 10 days.
Airtel’s Rs 99 prepaid plan was introduced to take on Jio’s Rs 98 prepaid recharge. And the same continues with the Rs 119 plan, but the price has now been increased by Rs 20, which gives a clear advantage to Jio.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros Are Now Considered as Genuine Laptop Replacements
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...